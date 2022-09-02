BBNaija’s Angel Smith has sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community with recent photos shared on Instagram

The reality star put her chest on full display and rocked a mini-skirt that revealed a large portion of her body

While some fans hailed the reality star, there were others who expressed strong reservations and condemned the outfit

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith, doesn’t hide her love for rocking skin-revealing outfits and she made this clear once again with an Instagram post.

The reality star was seen rocking a two-piece outfit that was paired alongside stiletto heels and a beautiful hairdo.

BBNaija's Angel unbuttons top in racy photos. Photo: @theangelbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel’s jacket was unbuttoned in the photos and the mini-skirt was generously parted by the side, leaving a large portion of her body on full display.

Check out the pictures below:

Social media users react

omocatechist said:

"Angel la hot. If Na like this angels dey for heaven I for no go miss heaven."

wanchinemere1 said:

"No more dignity no shame expose anything ."

adeoye_blaq said:

"Kuku no wear clothe again na as you don Graduate from bbnaija. Is these kinds of people that make the public think the platform is a bad influence. It’s an avenue to gain publicity and then utilise it to help yourself and others. Na to just graduate from bbnaija and start showing body up and down on social media."

17letter said:

"This one don go do breax see as e stand."

ma_ce_te said:

"She should have just came out naked at once at this point nothing to cover anymore."

queen_esq said:

"Bre*st lift & augmentation ✔️."

makkypedroo said:

"Nne you for naked na, lost generation."

