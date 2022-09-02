James Brown after years of hardwork has finally gotten himself something huge to celebrate with, a new car

The crossdresser joyfully announced with a video on Instagram that he bought himself a Range Rover

James' sister and friends also featured in the video as fans and celebrities send in congratulatory messages

Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown Obialor has finally joined the league of entertainers who have splurged millions on their garage.

The crossdresser announced on his Instagram page recently that he bought himself a Range Rover.

Nigerians congratulate James Brown as he buys new car Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James also shared the feel good moment with his sister Gracious Brown as well as his close friends.

The video also saw James all dressed in white with his people taking the huge lack car for a spin.

"HEY DURLINGS , i just got myself a new whip Congratulation to me "

Watch the video below;

Congratulatory messages pour in for James Brown

iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations ❤️"

iam_payroll:

"WF, Congratulations "

pinkidebbie:

"Congratulations James "

bellematters:

"Congratulations our Dutchess of London "

wolves_gangg:

"I watched this video like 100times "

bryanbynature_:

"Ten gbosaaaa for u congratulations."

rene_noire:

"Yaaay congratulations darling."

kemcyscollection:

"If there is anything I love about u is the way u carry your friends along (it’s a win win situation) .

me_ta_na:

"Just love how he carry his family,even if it is funny"

enioluwaofficial:

"Yassss! Because you deserve all things good, James and may God keep blessing you!❤️"

chipengfashion:

"The cool thing about you, is that you never left your friends."

nkementertainment:

"Congratulations you sef don try."

senorfenty:

"Wow congratulations my babyyyyyy."

James Brown sparks reactions as he rocks pant and bra style outfit to event

Controversial crossdresser James Brown has been taking bold risks with his style and fashion but an outfit was criticized by many on social media.

The entertainer who is in Nigeria at the moment was among celebrity friends who stormed the lavish birthday party of skit maker, Nons Miraj.

For the event, Brown showed up in a sheer outfit that made it seem like he was rocking a pant and bra.

A video that made the rounds on social media also captured Brown giving a speech as his friends and guests watched.

While his speech also appeared funny, social media users who watched the clip were more interested in his choice of outfit.

Source: Legit.ng