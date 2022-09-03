Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade has taken to social media to show off yet another woman in a loved-up video

The actor who is Osas Ighodaro's ex loves to show off his women and he seems to be in love with the new one he just flaunted

Nigerians are however not having it as some of them have called out Gbenro for constantly changing women

Popular Nigerian movie star, Gbenro Ajibade has stirred reactions on social media with his ever evolving love life.

Since his spilt from colleague Osas Ighodaro, Gbenro has taken to social media at different times to show off the women he has been with.

Gbenro Ajibade and his new woman in loved-up video Photot credit: @gbenroajibade

Source: Instagram

The actor on his Instagram story channel flaunted his current women at what seems to be a vacation. They donned swimwears in a pool as they publicly displayed affection for each other.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to the video

funlifegram:

"And life moves on."

queen__tobby:

"He’s always showing off "

bouderieapparel:

"We go dey here for the breakfast "

_omonojie:

"How many women you go show off? Well, tells who you really are already "

mizzy_bevv:

"E nor still fine reach my Osas."

crayonsnob:

"Is he always getting a new woman every year."

chocolatte_maris:

"If Osas does this,he would write full epistles and call himself papa the mama"

round3pending:

"His ex wife is prettier."

_ani_bee:

"A man with nip*ple ring red flag by the way Osas is way prettier and natural "

onyiix_official:

"Na every 5 market days e dey change woman."

_ceelearh:

"It's the nip*ple piercing for me"

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade throw 6th birthday party for daughter

Popular Nollywood stars, Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade’s daughter, Azariah, turned a new age to the joy of fans.

Little Azariah clocked the age of six and her celebrity parents made sure it was a special and memorable occasion.

The celebrant’s father, flew into Nigeria from the US for his baby girl as they threw her a birthday party.

Despite being an estranged couple, Osas and her ex-husband, Gbenro, were in the same space for their daughter’s party.

Source: Legit.ng