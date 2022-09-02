A young man identified as Daniel Robinson has cried out on social media after finding out that his six-year-old daughter is not his biological child

Sharing his sad ordeal via Facebook, he recounted how he went into debt and dropped out of school just to take care of the baby

The heartbroken man shared screenshots of his chats with the child's mother and another screenshot of the DNA test result

A sad father, Daniel Robinson, has lamented bitterly over his recent findings about his six-year-old daughter.

Daniel said he had been training his baby girl since she was born only to find out she isn't his biological child.

Father discovers 6-year-old daughter isn't his Photo Credit: Daniel Robinson

Source: Twitter

According to Daniel who became a single father for four years, he went as far as dropping out of school and getting into many debts just to take care of his daughter.

Sadly, six years later her birth, the child's mother opened up to him that the child might not be his. They subsequently did a DNA test which confirmed that he's not the father.

Sharing screenshots of the test result and photos of his daughter, Daniel said:

"Tired. I’ve kept my peace as long as possible but I feel like it’s time to tell my story. I’ve loved this little girl while she was still a fetus inside of her mother. I dropped out of school to be a full time father. I worked whatever hours possible. I even became a SINGLE FATHER for 4 years!

"I’ve went into debt, I gave my absolute all, even scrapped change for wipes. Only to find out 6 years later that I had been being lied to and manipulated. She knew and half of her friends did too. I am hurt and angry. No I am NOT okay."

Netizens console Daniel over DNA test result

Cheif Woods said:

"Praying for you Boone. Cherish the memories and moments you’ve had with her."

Marissa Jones stated:

"Man I’m so sorry to hear that, but that little girl know is you. Your all she know, that bond will matter to her even more when she realizes it in the future!"

Ramona Love reacted:

"I'm sorry to hear this, but I know that you still love her the same."

Verse Seven noted:

"U didn’t deserve that bro. It’s ok tho, u still the man. And THAT IS YOUR BABY, dam what the test says. You’re all she knows."

Donald Grady remarked:

"I'm sorry to hear that bro. You didn't deserve it. Her actions harmed two people; you and the baby. I hope you can recover bro."

Ebone Gasken added:

"Hold your head up I have nothing but respect for you Daniel Robinson."

