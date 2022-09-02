Nigerian singer Burna Boy's mum and manager Bose Ogulu has taken to social media with a post celebriting her marriage

The entrepreneur and her partner have been married for thirty two years and have raised three beautiful kid together

Despite how long they have been together, Burna's mum is still looking forward to forever with her man

Grammy award winning singer Burna Boy's parents have been married for thirty two years and raised three beautiful kids together, Damini (Burna Boy), Ronami and Nissi.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the singer's mum Bose aka The Namix shared a photo with her husband and in her caption, expressed that she would love to continue to do life with him.

Burna Boy's mum looks forward to spending forever with her husband Photo credit: @thenamix

Source: Instagram

"Happy 32nd anniversary to us. Looking forward to forever and a day, one day at a time."

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages

buchoprints:

"Wow congratulations❤️"

orhlamhe_:

"Congrats my guy."

Burna Boy and mum perform his song Dangote on stage

Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, had his audience screaming as he brought his mum to the stage to perform his song ‘Dangote’ with him.

In a video which went viral, Burna Boy was seen jocularly dragging his mother to come to perform with him on stage.

According to him, his mum claimed to be the best singer in the family, so he wanted her to come to prove herself.

Burna Boy's mum warns him as he celebrates birthday

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy clocked a new age on Saturday, July 2, and he was lovingly celebrated on the special occasion.

Burna Boy’s mum and manager, Bose Ogulu, dedicated a special post to the singer on Instagram and she had a few words of advice for him.

Mama Burna noted that the Grammy-winning musician has given her several reasons to be proud of the man he has become. She, however, urged her son to “tone down the madness”

The proud mum equally posted a video that captured the moment a dedicated fan gave Burna Boy a birthday cake during his show in Lisbon.

Source: Legit.ng