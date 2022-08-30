Nigerian female singing sensation, Tiwa Savage got her numerous fans talking after a video of her enjoying life in London emerged online

In the video, the music superstar was seen dancing to her newly released song with Zinoleesky titled Jaiye Foreign

She held her red cup and moved to the nice beats of the trending Afrobeat song with fans sharing mixed reactions

Ace singer, Tiwa Savage brought out the party girl vibe in her during a fun time in London and fans can't stop talking about the hilarious video.

The mother of one was seen in the video dancing and vibing hard to her latest hit, Jaiye Foreign featuring Zinoleesky.

Tiwa Savage vibes in London.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa was seen holding her red cup as she chilled in the Afrobeats corner of a show held in London.

She got in the groove with her lovely dance steps as another lady was seen holding the Nigerian flag behind her.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tiwa Savage's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Tiwa Savage's dance video, some of them dropped hilarious comments.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

El_mubarak49:

"Mama fit say this one na gospel song now."

Omolaram1:

"Why she no wear her sokoto well?"

Destick_desmond:

"I been think say na lukaku be the hypeman."

Dumbperry:

"If her son was old enough he go say Abeg mummy, e don do, Abeg."

Rayluxuryfashion:

"Bad girl doings, make I go listen to the jam well before mama go say na gospel music."

