Singer Burna Boy recently clocked a new age and he was lovingly celebrated by his fans and supporters

The Grammy-winning musician also got a special message from his mother, Bose Ogulu, on Instagram

Bose urged the Twice as Tall singer to turn down his madness as many took to the comment section to wish him a happy celebration

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy clocked a new age on Saturday, July 2, and he was lovingly celebrated on the special occasion.

Burna Boy’s mum and manager, Bose Ogulu, dedicated a special post to the singer on Instagram and she had a few words of advice for him.

Burna Boy’s mum celebrates his birthday. Photo: @thenamix/ @elliotthensford

Source: Instagram

Mama Burna noted that the Grammy-winning musician has given her several reasons to be proud of the man he has become.

She, however, urged her son to “tone down the madness”

The proud mum equally posted a video that captured the moment a dedicated fan gave Burna Boy a birthday cake during his show in Lisbon.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

mama_misky said:

"That toning down of madness is very important. Aside being a celebrity his human too. So treat people with respect…. Happy birthday."

vivicaanuforo said:

"Mama we are with you on the tone down the madness" part."

onlyone1percy said:

"Mama said tone down the madness 4 African mum 4eva."

all_vanity_ said:

"More years big brother..it's all love. Omemma is present."

_mothoyosi said:

"Even the mother know say him pikin mad."

india_fox_yankee said:

"Congratulations Mama Burna. It's the "tone down the madness for me"

da_remmedy said:

"Don't want to be the party pooper, but someone has to say it, since everyone is laughing n forgot so soon, dis are traits of an "enabling" mother, I hope she will still insert the laugh emoji when her son jam those who will help her tone down his "madness" since she finds it funny..!"

