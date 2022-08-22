A video of Burna Boy and his mother performing his song ‘Dangote’ together on stage has stirred a lot of reactions online

Fans of the singer have been left gushing as they dropped lovely comments about the rare act by mother and son

In the video, Burna Boy brought out his mum on stage while he was performing and told his audience his mother claimed to be the best singer in the family, so he wanted her to show herself there

Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, had his audience screaming as he brought his mum to the stage to perform his song ‘Dangote’ with him.

In a video which has since gone viral, Burna Boy could be seen jocularly dragging his mother to come to perform with him on stage.

Burna and mum on stage. Credit: @afrobeats360_ @burnaboygram

According to him, his mum claimed to be the best singer in the family, so he wanted her to come to prove herself.

He said:

“She likes doing as if she is the number one singer in the family, so I said let me bring her for you today.”

Check out the video below:

Fans react to Burna Boy and mum’s performance video.

Deolasmalls:

"Awwwwwn . I am just here blusing . ."

Mopia_emporium:

"God please if naa because of my mama please bless me."

Wunmimarin:

"Dis is definitely I and pj In future, I Dey suffer am now o so GOD pls bless us ."

Official_cute_hussey:

"Awwwwww god bless all amazing mothers out there."

farting___kings:

"We so happy to see this ❤️. But advice Ebunoluwa(Burna) to stay out of trouble . I Dey fear for am."

Esewi_jesu7:

"Odogwu no they too talk but he they play and he they show na who is the real 001 ‍♂️ @burnaboygram you too much King."

mro.origina:

"This Mother and Son bond is everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Aisha.k.barau:

"See how im smiling like a fool. So beautiful ."

Source: Legit.ng