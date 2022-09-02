Nigerian music singer Davido is famous for many of his hit songs as well as his show of love and massive support for many

The DMW label boss has, on a number of occasions, made headlines for coming to the rescue of those who need help financially

Recently, Davido made headlines after he splashed millions to buy some gifts for members of his 30BG crew members, leaving no one behind

Much loved Nigerian singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke, also known as Davido, aside from his many hit song, is known for his love for luxury and can spend much as millions to get them.

Aside from spending on himself, Davido is known to spend massively on people close to him, including his famous 30BG crew members, Peruzzi and Isreal DMW, among others.

Davido gifts Zlatan Ibile pendant. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng looks at the number of times Davido has splashed millions on his crew members and close associates.

1. Davido splashes millions on 23 diamond pendants for 30BG members

Nigerian singer Davido is currently making headlines for splurging on expensive jewellery for himself and his 30BG team members.

Davido’s official jeweller, Benny, took to his Instagram page with a video post showing several diamond-studded pendants.

According to Benny, the wealthy musician commissioned 23 different customized pendants for his entire 30BG crew.

He wrote:

“@davido said it's 23 pieces for the squad the money don't stop @davido #30bg .”

2. Davido takes the entire 30BG crew on sneakers shopping spree in Los Angeles

In 2021, Davido was in the news for storming a sneakers shop in Los Angeles alongside his crew members, and he made sure to treat everyone to a nice pair of designer sneakers.

The singer was spotted alongside his manager Asa, official hypeman Special Spesh, his cousin, and other crew members.

3. Davido storms boutique in Morocco with 30BG crew members, splashes millions on designers

In November 2021, Davido took to his Instastory channel with one of the videos filmed at a high-end luxury boutique in Morocco, the singer disclosed that the shopping spree also serves as therapy for his crew members.

A different slide captured the super hyped singer making fun of his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, and bragging about how he has taken him on a shopping treat.

4. Davido gift gold jewellery to Zlatan Ibile, Skibii, & 30BG crew members

In 2019, Davido was in the news after he splashed millions for his close associates and 30BG crew members.

Punch reported that Davido deposited the sum of $100K (N36m) to purchase customised jewellery for Zlatan Ibile, Skibii and seven other members of his 30BG crew, which included Asa Asika, Special Spesh, DJ Ecool, Tungee, Lati and Tycoon, who all got the special 30BG championship ring

Davido buys N1.4billion designer bag for himself

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, got fans talking after he bought himself a $2 million (N1.4b) designer bag.

The DMW boss has been known to go all out and spend big bucks on designer items, and his latest purchase left many fans in awe.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido posted videos of himself at the high-end store where he bought the blue bag.

