Nigerian singer, Davido, recently had a chat with Complex in which he talked about how much his music earns him in Africa

According to the 3BG leader, he makes more money in Africa as he is less likely to make as much money as US artistes

The hit maker also talked about how he works and the piece of advice he often shares with fellow Nigerian musicians abroad

If there is one thing Davido never fails to do, it has definitely got to be how often he promotes Africa and her talents.

During a sit-down with Complex, featuring Nigerian/American rapper Wale, Davido stated that he doesn't make as much money in the US as in Africa.

According to the singer, the bulk of his money comes from Africa, explaining he could perform two songs at a naming ceremony and be paid over N42 million ($100,000).

The singer, who is signed to Sony Music in a deal that gives him creative control over his music, went on to state that he is only in the United States to export Afrobeats to the world.

He touched on other topics, including how talented Nigerians were, especially in the music industry.

Social media reacts to Davido's interview

deola_a:

"When you’re big, you’re BIG abeg."

realmustygram:

"Omo see as e Dey promote us !!!!! ❤️"

aristocrat_casino_event:

"Well said. GOD bless you more."

ciprotechltd:

"David like to promote Nigeria in good light .thank u alot baba "

ezevictor_:

"David is a worthy one"

playitchordless:

"No single falsehood."

wilsonflavour:

"I love Davido, he carry Nigeria industry for head… Fact."

"Everyday I thank God say na you born me": Davido pens heartfelt appreciation to billionaire father

Award-winning Nigerian singer Davido has taken out the time to specially thank his beloved father for his love and support.

The father of four shared a photo of his billionaire dad on his Instagram story channel and thanked God that he came to life through him.

He continued by begging that his old man gave birth to himself through him and went on to list out the core values such as humility his father instilled in him despite their status.

