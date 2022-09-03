Davido is very big on family values and he does not hesitate to let people know that his dad plays a major role in his life

The singer on his Instagram took out time to thanks his billionaire father for teaching him core values to imbibe desire how wealthy he is

Thanking his father for his support to him and towards his uncle's victory in Osun state, Davido reiterated his love for his father

Award winning Nigerian singer Davido has taken out the time to specially thank his beloved father for his love and support.

The father of four shared a photo of his billionaire dad on his Instagram story channel and thanked God that he came to life through him.

Davido publicly appreciates billionaire father Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He continued by begging that his old man gave birth to himself through him went on to list out the core values such as humility his father instilled in him despite their status.

Hinting that his father masterminded his uncle's Osun victory recently, Davido appreciated him on behalf of everybody.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I dey wake up everyday dey thank God say nah you born me! The greatest to ever do it! You taught me humility, hard work you taught me that no matter how rich/successful you get, never change!"

See the post below:

Nigerians hail Davido's dad

kiitfoundation:

"A happy home is a result of compromise, sacrifice, respect and tolerance. Family is a major structure that influences the personality of every individual."

kimhobbs111:

"Thanks for training him well his different from so many big musicians in the world."

milola__x:

"Who wouldn’t be thankful?"

dvikkorganicskincare_spa:

"Awwwwww so sweet."

Davido splashes millions on 23 diamond pendants for 30BG members

Nigerian singer Davido is known for splurging on expensive jewellery for himself and family members, but this time, the music star went all out for his team.

Davido’s official jeweller, Benny, took to his Instagram page with a video post showing several diamond-studded pendants.

According to Benny, the wealthy musician commissioned 23 different customized pendants for his entire 30BG crew.

Many social media users couldn’t help but hail the Nigerian music star for going all out for his team members.

Source: Legit.ng