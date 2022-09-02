Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to be known as someone who spends big bucks on fashion items

Just recently, he went all out and got himself a customised bag that cost $2 million (N1.4b) and he shared the video online

The blue bag was also customised with the singer’s nickname, and fans took to social media to react to it

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has got fans talking after he bought himself a $2 million (N1.4b) designer bag.

The DMW boss has been known to go all out and spend big bucks on designer items and his latest purchase left many fans in awe.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido posted videos of himself at the high-end store where he bought the blue bag.

Davido buys N1.4b designer bag, shares video online. Photos: @davido

The bag was also customised with the singer’s nickname, 001, written on it. According to Davido, he always stops at the store whenever he is in Atlanta.

The vendor noted that Davido has been his customer for about 13 years. The singer also tried to convince him to come to Nigeria.

See the video of Davido’s $2 million bag below:

Nigerians have mixed reactions to claims of Davido’s bag costing $2m (N1.4b)

Not long after the singer shared a video of his new purchase online, internet users reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Tresor_watara:

“Lord open my doors of blessing .”

Pagelumii:

“This life sha. Even Ice Box himself never put on any ice … young and intelligent.”

Duggydrey7:

“Big cap .”

Billion_dollar_99:

“Like say the bag go come with extra life .”

Oluwa_gpaid:

“Stubborn spender 001 for a reason .”

Billion_dollar_99:

“Na since when Davido don spot the Richard Millie wey dy wizkid hand E body no calm again E no believe make Una sha dy give us sobo bag 1.4 billion kilode .”

Chief_loko:

“I was thinking how many 300-400 level students from government universities affected by Asuu strike would be sponsored to finish their studies in Adeleke University Ede.”

Sleek_papi:

“Cap…all cap ”

Azed_dapen:

“Make una rest.. haaa money nor dey heavy una for mouth .”

