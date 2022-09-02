Top Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, is one music star whose growth has continued to leave many fans in awe

The music star caused a buzz after he shared his music video from 11 years ago alongside a more recent one

The obvious difference in the singer’s appearance left his fans gushing and they shared their interesting reactions

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold’s growth is once again the topic of discussion on social media.

The talented music star recently made his change in lifestyle more apparent with a video posted on his TikTok profile.

Taking to his page, AG Baby posted a clip showing his music video from 11 years ago alongside his most recent video.

Adekunle Gold's music video from 11 years ago and now stirs reactions. Photos: @adekunlegold

The throwback clip looked less impressive and the singer looked way different from his present self in the recent video.

The recent video also had more color and was obviously more high budget than the one from 11 year ago.

Fans marvel at Adekunle Gold’s growth as they compare music video from 11 years ago to recent one

After the video was posted online, a number of the singer’s fans took to his TikTok comment section to share their thoughts. Many of them praised his consistency with wearing suits. Read some of their reactions below:

Aphricanace:

“GRACE na your mate??? Anyone waiting for God to answer their call, receive your miracle this month IJN But you have to keep working sha. As you can see, AG never stopped working so don’t just siddown and be waiting for miracle to happen. Waa pe n ta gan!”

Do2dtun:

“This is around the time I met you … fast forward to 2022; now you are everybody’s Baby. Olohun tobi loba .”

Sophieayomide:

“And you made it happen! #KINGSHIT .”

Jay_luchi:

“It’s the red trousers for me.”

Bblessiing:

“Adekunle Bronze vs Adekunle Gold✨”

Oluwafunke_j:

“The glow up ”

Juss_singn:

“Wow! That’s what happens when you trust the process God bless.”

Stefan:

“Still wearing suits☺️.”

Hormorlahdey:

“Worth the wait don’t give up on your dream.”

Davies Ibiyemi:

“Na the consistency with the suits I like.. .”

Apreelbeauty:

“your glow up lit .”

Nice one.

