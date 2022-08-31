Popular Nigerian music star, Rema, has proven that he has other sides to him apart from music

A video recently made the rounds on social media of the Calm Down crooner drawing to the joy of his fans

After the video trended online, a number of people reacted to the singer’s talent as they hailed him

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, has once again left his many fans in awe of his talent.

The 22-year-old music star recently displayed another side to him apart from his music, leaving fans gushing.

In a video that made the rounds online, the Calm Down crooner was seen drawing while onlookers recorded him on camera.

Rema wows fans with drawing talent. Photos: @notjustok, @heisrema

Source: Instagram

The clip showed the talented singer drawing skull-like images on a white board with a black marker.

As Rema continued to concentrate on his drawing, the onlookers hailed his talent. See the video below:

Fans praise Rema as they react to video of him drawing

The video of Rema drawing soon went viral on social media, and fans reacted to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Waikid_:

“Rema is Art itself.”

Youngshaggii:

“Omo RAVERS too Dey talented.”

Heischisom:

“Na why we love am!”

Niyi.er_gram:

“Rema just use everything be like burna.”

Etynobaofficial:

“It runs in the family. Dad was an excellent fine art artist.”

Oghenefejiroprince:

“Rema calm down ...leave some talent for us na.”

Bherrie_xx:

“Full of talent.”

Makanaki_1122:

“Rema boy wetin you Dey draw.”

Itz_queen_hibbah:

“Benin boy wey no carry last.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng