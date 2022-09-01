Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has made the news after one of his old freestyle videos made the rounds

In the throwback clip, the top music star was seen dropping bars on a beat way before he became famous

Burna Boy’s old freestyle video went viral, and a number of Nigerians gushed over his talent before he became the African Giant

Top Nigerian musician Burna Boy’s talent recently became the topic of discussion on social media after an old video of him went viral.

In the old clip that made the rounds, the Grammy award-winning artiste was seen doing a musical freestyle.

Burna Boy does music freestyle in old video. Photos: @notjustok, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

A much younger Burna dropped bars on a tune that was playing in the background, and his flow appeared to impress the onlookers.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens hail Burna Boy

The old video of Burna Boy’s freestyle caused a buzz online after it went viral as many Nigerians praised his talent. According to some, he was talented before becoming a big star.

Read some of their comments below:

Ganslaw1:

“Been bad since Day one no.”

Maro_reigns:

“He’s been Odogwu.”

Gloriablaqq:

“I have loved him from day one .he spits bars.”

Sandrad0minic:

“Delay is never denial, keep striving❤️”

T_oxide:

“We never saw Burna coming.”

Cloud_ten14:

“Man really said he has been bad since birth.”

Iamkuzzy:

“Odogwu for a reason .”

Da_real_shegz:

“E sabi the music thing.”

Nice one.

Don't humble your dreams - Burna Boy advises fans

Burna Boy recently concluded his much talked about Love Damini tour in the United States.

The Grammy-award winner, in his bid to further promote his latest studio album, embarked on a tour of major American cities to give his US fans a feel of what the album is all about.

Burna Boy shared some lovely photos of his performance during the tour on Instagram, and gave brief advice to his numerous fans and followers.

The hits maker's advice is about dreams. According to him:

"Don’t humble your dreams."

Social media users across the country have flooded Burna Boy's comment section to react to his advice and commended the flawless photos he shared on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng