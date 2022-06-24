Veteran Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charly Boy got social media buzzing when he shared his opinion about the upcoming 2023 general elections

Charly Boy maintained that Peter Obi might not emerge as the country's president but he has done something tangible

He also predicted that a bloodless coup might happen and asked his followers to share their opinions on the matter

Seasoned entertainer and human rights activist, Charly Boy, is talking tough ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 general elections as he made some predictions.

The entertainer took to his Twitter page to suggest that he smells a bloodless coup as the Nigerian citizens seemed ready to retrieve their stolen future.

He further made it known that Peter Obi's emergence as a presidential aspirant ignited something unusual:

"Peter Obi may or may not become our president at the end of the day, but his presence has activated something unusual in our history and ordinary Nigerians."

Charly Boy asked his followers to share their thoughts.

Nigerians react to Charly Boy's post

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comment section of Charly Boy's post about Nigeria's upcoming election, and most of them shared their views.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Timmy1heart:

"What is the essence of rallying support for him, if we are not certain he win. People are not just doing this to prove a point, they are doing it because their future depends on the outcome of this forthcoming election."

IamObiOrg:

"He will win. May be difficult but not impossible. He wins, the youths win."

TomiAyokhade"

"I completely agree with you, at least we can all feel the momentum at which the people need a better Nigeria."

Wealthyemah:

"I feel it too if the election did not go the way they expected it will become another June 12."

Heaven will not forgive us if we miss out on Peter Obi, Peter Okoye says

One of the PSquare brothers, Peter Okoye spoke tough ahead of the 2022 presidential election in Nigeria.

The singer solidly threw his weight behind Peter Obi and urged Nigerians not to miss out on the Labour Party's presidential candidate.

He asked the citizens if they are not tired of suffering and they reacted differently to his post.

