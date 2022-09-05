Popular, controversial singer Portable has been trending online since after the conclusion of the Headies award in Atlanta

Where many netizens have said they feel pity for him for not getting the international opportunity to sell himself, some have shown no mercy and have only further castigated him

A colleague of the singer, King White, spoke about Portable's behaviour in a recent chat with Legit.ng saying street sensation is a good guy with good character

Popular Afro-street musician and entertainer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has become a recurrent name on the controversy table in Nigeria's entertainment scene.

He was recently chalked off the list of invited nominees for the Headies awards over certain statements he made threatening to end the life of those in the same category with him if he didn't get the award.

Portable also made another uncouth statement about him being the founder of the notorious, vicious, marauding gang, the 1 million boys, which even drew the attention of the Nigerian police.

The singer, however, came out later to debunk his first statement saying what he meant to say was that he had over 1 million followers.

He explained that what he meant with his earlier comment was that he was the first Nigerian artist to hit the landmark of over a million followers on his Instagram page within months.

What causes Portable to misbehave and make uncouth comments

Several people have attributed Portable's constant misdemeanours to a thing that only happens when he is under the influence of hashish or hemp.

An industry colleague of the singer, who is also the media aide to the Aare Onakankafo, upcoming singer King White revealed during a chat with Legit.ng that Portable is a good guy with good character.

White said the singer only misbehaves after smoking and is under the influence. He said:

Portable is a good guy, with a good character but once Portable smokes this thing, that is when he will come out and be attacking even his helper. People that he is not supposed to attack he will attack them. Then later he apologises, what do you think is affecting Portable its that same thing.

Whenever the guy is normal you will see him behaving very well, and behaves maturedly but whenever he takes the popular hard substances that's when he starts misbehaving.

