Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently made headlines after he acquired diamond pendants to give to his crew members

The music star’s driver, Tunde, was also one of the lucky recipients of the generous gift and his emotional reaction got fans talking

A video made the rounds of him putting a call through to Davido and praising him after receiving his diamond pendant

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s driver, Tunde, recently had an emotional reaction after receiving a diamond pendant from his boss.

The music star recently made headlines after he purchased close to 30 customised diamond pendants for his crew members.

Luckily for the singer’s driver, Tunde, he was one of the recipients of the expensive gift and his reaction to it melted hearts on social media.

Davido's driver Tunde's emotional reaction as he receives customised diamond pendant from singer. Photos: @davido, @doro_dmw55

In a video making the rounds, the driver was seen putting a call through to Davido and praising him on phone after getting the item.

Tunde, who was obviously in disbelief, hailed the singer and noted that he was the only person who could do such a thing.

He said:

“God bless you OBO! 001! Na only you fit run am! Anybody wey try am go die.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians speak on Davido’s driver’s reaction to getting a diamond pendant from the singer

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

“Shey dis one no go sell ham like this .”

“No job you do in life if God line U up with the right person he don finish na God no how many millions the chain worth.”

“This is good there are A lot of people are very ungrateful; Someone sent u money with no strings attached & u are feeling entitled to have more? Jeez. What an ingrate. Gratitude goes a long way, even if it's N500 appreciate it cos u didn't work for it, & the giver also needs money to live on.”

“Davido is truly a man with the heart of Gold , Bronze and Diamond. Only one OBO. We love you.”

“Better investment b dis oooh. Driver go keep am for bank ooh.”

“Having money is a deal, being able to reach out is a bigger deal❤️. More wins to you David.”

“Omooo. Papa David can I be your cook?”

“Every boss is expected to take care of his people.”

“Davido Na My Own Star Boy❤️.”

Nice one.

Davido buys customised designer sunglasses for crew

Davido has been known to show his crew great love and he recently splurged on designer sunglasses for some of them.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Electricity crooner posted a photo of about five pairs of Cartier sunglasses.

The glasses were also customised with the name of the singer and some of his crew members.

The singer’s cousin Tunegee, his other associates, LT DDon, Tycoone, and more, had their names on the designer items.

