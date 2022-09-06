30BG member Father DMW recently had an Instagram live session where he gave fans the chance to satisfy their curiosity

One social media user was quick to ask the skit maker if he was truly an okada rider before he became a full member of Davido’s 30BG

Father DMW answered in the affirmative while using the opportunity to equally pray for the 30BG boss

Bashir Mohammed aka Father DMW is another proud member of Davido’s 30BG crew and he recently made an interesting revelation.

The young man who is now making a name for himself in the comedy industry hosted a question and answer session on his official Instagram page.

Father DMW confirms he was truly an 'okada' rider. Photo: @fatherdmw55

During the session, a curious individual was quick to ask the skit maker if the rumours are true and if he was truly an ‘okada’ rider before he became a bonafide member of Davido’s crew.

"Is it true that you started from the scratch to where you are now, doing okada before OBO signed you?" The individual asked.

Reacting to the question, Father DMW answered in the affirmative while using the opportunity to say a quick word of prayer for his benefactor.

See a screenshot of the exchange below:

Social media users react

akanbi_richard said:

"That’s the baddest right there ❤️ That’s why he won the humanitarian award ."

iamekoni said:

"Everyone knows it bro! Obo na God sent."

orgamarx said:

"Fans with the silly Qs."

olaitan.cali_____ said:

"We sabi before."

zerobelt01477 said:

"Omoh ok ."

