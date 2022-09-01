Former BBNaija star Tacha Akide took to social media to rant about the hostile experience Nigerians face outside the country

The reality star noted that some Nigerians are made to return to the country from Dubai after they had faced all travel stress

She also shared videos of herself in the country as she is visiting the UAE for the first time, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Ex-BBNaija star Tacha Akide took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the treatment Nigerians get for being citizens of the country.

The beautiful media girl took to her Twitter page to point out the stress Nigerians face before securing visas and the money spent only to be sent back to their country just because they are Nigerians.

Tacha shares Dubai experience.

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"I can’t even believe after spending those long hours in transit! After paying and getting your visa! Buying ticket too! Making Dubai plans and you’ll just be sent back like that! Gosh The humiliation Nigerians face outside Nigeria ehn!! It is just dispiriting."

Check out her tweet below:

She also shared videos of herself in Dubai as she seemed to be visiting the country for the first time and promised to have the fun of her life there.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tacha's post

A number of Tacha's fans have reacted differently to her post about how Nigerians are treated in Dubai.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Best_dressed_nigerians:

"You might not like Tacha, but you just have to appreciate her for being one of the few Celebs that speaks up for the people ."

Youngshaggii:

"Chai this country don cast."

Fabriccorridor_chy:

"They didn't send her but she spoke up for others. One thing u can't take from Big Tee. Speaking up the people. We suffer alot, d humiliation is 1st class."

Berebakes:

"So this is actually real, a student shared her experience too. If naija good who go dey travel up and down sef."

Source: Legit.ng