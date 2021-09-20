Former BBNaija "Pepper Dem" housemate, Tacha has revealed the stress she encounters with fans whenever she is travelling

The controversial reality star lamented that there were unnecessary protocols that always come to play

Her fans have started reacting to her lamentations with some of them advising her to stop traveling as Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Peper Dem housemate, Anita Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has explained what it feels like to travel as a celebrity.

Tacha laments the stress of traveling as a celebrity. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

She made it known that there were many irrelevant protocols like, take off your hat and take off your mask just to confirm it was Tacha. A fact that they already know but they just want to stress her.

She shared the the tiring experience on her verified Instagram story that reads;

"OMG! Having to travel as Tacha is always arrgh!!! 'Take off your glasses, take off hat, take off mask', and at the end 'shey na Tacha be that' like girrrl you knew all along."

Check out the post below

Fans reactions

The post has got her fans talking, and legit.ng picked some of the comments. Read below:

Bisoye11:

"Please travel as oyedapo or Bobrisky next time my dear."

Duchessoflagos:

"How E take concern us."

Onyinyechistephen:

"Travel as Emeka next time."

Realafricangiant_1:

"Everybody wan just talk."

Mileslekedinars:

"Even people with global fame ain’t spilling, if traveling as Tacha ain’t working out try Bhuari."

Realbass.og:

"If to travel as Tacha no gree you, then Travel as Buhari."

Fine_winee

"No tacha slander will be tolerated!"

Source: Legit