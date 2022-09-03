A Nigerian lady made a video showing her dad wanting to take as many photos as possible on his America visit

The daughter said that she will give him the best shots so that his friends back home can know he has finally made it

Many people in her comment section were entertained as some said that the man's WhatsApp is probably abuzz with the snaps

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her dad who visited her in America. The clip showed the daughter assisting him to take photos.

The lady funnily said that the man came to the US for the purpose of creating content only. She revealed that the man wanted to take photos with beautiful backgrounds in the country.

The was calm to have as many photos as possible. Photo source: TikTok/@chef_riaa

Enough abroad pictures

She jokingly added that the man now has photos to use for WhatsApp all year long. Some words layered on the video read:

"People in Nigeria must know. WhatsApp DP for the entirely year on lock. I had to get all the angles so his friends will know he has arrived."

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wildnfreecrown said:

"His WhatsApp Group is going crazy right now."

aajay899 said:

"how will they believe him if he don't capture na."

Dodos Uvieghara said:

"He gotta update the whazzuppp forum."

Nitahcrochets said:

"Iam your dad, your dad is me, we have made it to fine restaurants without money for a meal but with poses for pics."

Isabella said:

"Oh yeah he’s workin those angles!!"

DareToBeDevine said:

"The way I’m enjoying these."

Roshunda Renee said:

"He is so proud!! I love this so much!"

