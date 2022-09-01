BBNaija Level-Up star, Daniella has during her recent diary session spoke about her relationship with other housemates

Daniella, who has had a growing relationship with Khalid before his eviction opted for Dotun, and she is now regretting the decision

She admitted that she shouldn't have made her relationship with Dotun questionable and promised to set boundaries

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Daniella, during her diary session, dissected her love affairs while in Biggie's house.

Daniella told Biggie that she had a relationship with Khalid before he got evicted from the show, and She and Dotun are also into something at the moment.

Daniella speaks on her relationship with Dotun and Khalid. Credit: @therealkhalid_ @daniellapeters_official @thedotunoloniyo

Source: Instagram

The reality star regretted the situation she found herself in and noted that she shouldn't have let her relationship with Dotun become questionable.

According to her:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My regret right now is I shouldn't have let my relationship with Dotun become something questionable. It has become obvious that we've gone closer a lot more than friendship should be I should have set boundaries."

She further revealed her intention to be more practical in dealing with Dotun by setting her boundaries and following them up by creating distance between the two of them

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to Daniella's video

Fans of the reality show have reacted differently to Daniella's revelation during her diary session.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Itygirl:

"Work on yourself girl, woman no suppose loose like this!!You need to give yourself discipline."

Naija_rich_kids:

"She’s using this session to talk to the audience. I beg make una forgive am."

Ladyv_foods:

"Free giver girl it's your lifestyle you can’t change."

M.o.n.a.lee.sa:

"She seems really sorry for her actions."

3n3moses:

"Let me vote for you Dani you admit you are wrong no one is perfect."

Khalid denies getting down with Daniella, says it was aggressive kissing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Evicted BBNaija Level-Up housemate, Khalid, sparked hilarious reactions online when he spoke about his relationship with Daniella.

Khalid, during an interview, insisted that he never had int*mate time with Daniella but admitted that they are both in love.

He also insisted that his body is a temple and that what they had was just an aggressive kissing session.

Source: Legit.ng