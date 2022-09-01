Following news online that Nengi's Range Rover was allegedly seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the BBNaija star has finally spoken up

Neither confirming nor denying the news, Nengi called on her detractor to continue the work they have started

The reality star pointed out that the news was peddaled by paid Twitter influencers and urged them not to get tired

Big Brother Naija star Nengi has finally broken her silence and dropped a statement in reaction to the rumour that her Range Rover was confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to earlier reports, the BBNaija star's expensive ride was allegedly confiscated because it was proceeds from illegal money made by the Ponzi scheme owner who bought it for her.

Wake up o

Taking to her Twitter page, Nengi dropped a reminder for her haters as she noted that it's a new day for her to get dragged.

She also made sure to note that the news which has made the rounds on social media is the handiwork of paid Twitter influencers.

"Wake up ooo.. I say make I remind una.. it’s a new day to drag NENGI .. you can’t be tired already .. where’s all dem PAID twitter influencers.. NO POST TODAY??"

View the tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Nengi's tweet

@DiaSkye:

"Just show us the range if it's a lie."

@dodxdxd_isback:

"BBN girls are beauty without brains. Always speaking like degenerate illiterates."

@Bella056903242:

"Oya oooo influencer isonu wake up ND start ur tears all over again♥️♥️♥️♥️ur mama nengi don give u more work."

@SawatiSoweto:

"Look at the comments she’s hiding e really pain am. Stop sleeping with married men and stop deceiving young girls. In fact post that same Range Rover if e sure for you."

@AssistantEbukaa:

"Lmao Nengi is tired of y’all "

@OZONEWORLDLOVE:

"If God be for you,who can be against you, God is for you my love ♥️♥️♥️"

@esamuel01:

"You dey try talk say dem no buy you the car or what?"

She wanted a peaceful and quiet life

Since the news about Nengi's Range Rover broke out Nengi's sister Chef Tuma took to social media to defend her sister.

In a post sighted online, Tuma explained how her sister never wanted to be in the spotlight but she pushed her on regardless.

She also added that they will eventually conquer despite how bleak everything looks at that moment.

