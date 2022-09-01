A rich student of a university in Delta state has been trending on social media after arriving her graduation in grand style

A video making rounds online shows the moment the young lady arrived in a convoy with hefty security guards

Reacting to the clip, some netizens hailed her while others claimed the convoy was arranged by her 'sugar daddy'

Pandemonium erupted at a university in Delta state, Nigeria, after a student pulled up in a convoy.

Reports gathered that the university was holding its graduation ceremony for graduands when she arrived in a convoy.

Female student arrives graduation in convoy Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Students of the institution screamed in amazement as they around trying to catch a glimpse of her while some others filmed her.

In a viral video shared by @instablog9ja, the lady alighted from the ride and stood at a corner but viewers claimed she didn't look happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A commenter identified as @chee_chee said the lady looked unhappy despite the convoy, adding that she ignored everyone who cheered her on.

Newwavehairs asked:

"Who dey breathe?"

Timara_oche wrote:

"Why’s this funny?"

_deagram reacted:

"The fact that her colleagues were happy to see her pulled up like that, also made me happy. But why's she not happy as well."

Mr_ghen_ghen commented:

"Them like rubbish for this oghara."

munachimso____ said:

"Serious wahala."

Kallykuhn remarked:

"Wetin you wan come do when you graduate? She no dey even smile."

Chukkysmiles said:

"I no wan hear justice for anybody after this hailing o."

Blvckie_bee stated

"How much una pay for this service?"

Rhikky_kingsley said:

"Aww wish it was her dad."

Wilsoneeelder reacted:

"Area too do."

Broda_henry wrote:

"Hmmm, don’t be carried away o."

Officialbobbyfredrick__ added:

"Na sugar daddy send him boys make them drop am for school. Awwn caring king."

Kems_stores noted:

"The pressure is getter wesserrrrrr."

Iameronsman commented:

"My own b say make EFCC nor later arrest Escort like Range Rover."

Watch the video below:

Mum brings daughter to her matric in convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum made her daughter's own special by making her arrive in a convoy of costly cars. The cute moment was shared by the mum on TikTok and got many talking.

As the convoy arrived at the function, students in the stands went wild with excitement. The girl stepped out in a suit from one of the cars and opened the door for her date in another car.

On why she made her daughter show up in such a grand manner, the mum said she did it so that her girl can continue to be humble and respectful.

Source: Legit.ng