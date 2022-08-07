Nigerian singer Davido has sparked huge reactions after what seems like he has finally accepted his last child, a boy Dawson

A London based artist Larissa London revealed that she had a kid for the singer, but Davido refused to acknowledge the two-year-old

The viral video has got people drawing up reasons and conclusions as to why the Fem crooner was finally captured holding the boy

It is starting to look like Nigerian singer Davido can now be addressed as a father of four kids after a recent video went viral.

Davido was seen finally publicly holding Dawson, his son from London based makeup artist Larissa.

Before now, Davido has never publicly acknowledged or accepted the two-year-old.

Nigerians react as Davido finally holds 4th kid Dawson in public Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

The video seemed to have been taken after a church service and Davido held his son lovingly in his arms as he exchanged pleasnteries with people.

Nigerians react to the new development

scentsofapril:

"I loveeeeee David!!!! Periodt!!!! but zip up now"

pearlyugo:

"After debunking and denying. Better late than never anyway."

adestitoali:

"They have done DNA that's why.Thank God."

lerahto:

"Wow! Shey I said this boy looks like David … some weyrey dey talk say their mama blind "

flawless_apartments:

"So he has two sons wow no wonder chioma moved on !! Very drama free lady ❤️. Life na jeje !! If you can’t take it , pls walk away !"

jeffryprettypretty:

"Where are the people that said that davido is not his father "

dumebiblog:

"That lady don smartly secure her everlasting bag "

real_ngwa_pikin:

"Arhhh.... DAVIDO?????This one shock me oh."

mum_tiwatope:

"OBO junior Sha plenty."

Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama Larissa causes stir with her revelation

A young lady, Larissa London, alleged to be the fourth baby mama of Nigerian singer, Davido, caused a buzz on social media.

Larissa had Nigerians talking after she spoke about her son, Dawson, and how she is his only parent.

On her Instagram story, the abroad-based makeup artist had given her numerous followers the opportunity to ask her questions while she tried to reply as candidly as possible.

Source: Legit.ng