Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s baby mama and manager, Jada P, has caused a buzz about her giving birth

The talent manager recently posted a video of herself working out, and the absence of her baby bump was noticed by fans

Even though she noted in her caption that she could not wait to get back, fans wondered if she had already put to bed

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock, has raised speculations about her giving birth on social media.

The speculations gained more ground after the talent manager shared a video of herself without the baby bump on her page.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jada shared a clip of herself working out, with no baby bump in sight, and noted that she could not wait to get back.

Wizkid's baby mama Jada causes stir after sharing video of herself without baby bump. Photos: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Her post left fans wondering if it was an old video or if she had already welcomed her second child with Wizkid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wizkid has been known to keep things low-key, and fans are wondering if he has already welcomed another child.

See her post below:

Internet users react to video of Wizkid’s Jada without baby bump

Jada’s workout video soon made the rounds on social media, and fans shared their reactions to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Yeshua_jr:

"Expensive life on a low❤️"

Hetti427:

"She don born? Abi where pregnant?"

Kenp776:

"@hetti427 she don burn since na, wiz no gree post am."

Wealth0928:

"@hetti427 simple English you no gree understand she said she can’t wait to get back that’s a tb Issa pity for you ."

Hmm.

Jada P shares beautiful photos to confirm she’s expecting 2nd child with Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid was set to become a father again after one of his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, announced that they were expecting their second child together.

Jada shared the good news with her numerous followers on Instagram and expressed how excited she is about the new baby she is expecting with the singer.

Her first son, Zion also featured in one of the photos as the little man kissed his mother's big baby bump, anticipating being a big brother.

The talent manager also spoke about returning to work after going into labour.

Source: Legit.ng