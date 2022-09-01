Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is in the news again over his grace to grace story after an old photo of him emerged online

A Twitter user posted a photo of Wizkid and Banky W with him and other students that was taken in 2011

Wizkid’s appearance in the photo amused a number of online users as they laughed at the music star

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to have snaps from his humble days make the rounds on social media.

The Made In Lagos star’s photo from the early days in his career recently went viral after it was posted on Twitter.

The Twitter user, Toyosi Godwin, shared a snap from 2011 of Wizkid and Banky W with some students including him, at an event.

Old photo of Wizkid with students leaves fans rolling with laughter. Photos: @ToyosiGodwin, @wizkidnews (IG)

In the photo, Wizkid was seen wearing a black shirt, jean shorts and a pair of black and red sneakers as he posted with Banky and the students.

The tweep who posted the photo wrote:

“Omo. I just randomly stumbled on my picture with Wizkid shortly after he sang Holla at Your Boy . See how he looked like.”

Internet users react to old photo of Wizkid with school students

Not long after the photo was posted, it caught the attention of a number of internet users who reacted to it.

Savage_but_not_fenty:

“Lmao..Someone remind that lil ni*gga to be humble .”

Dorimevibes:

“Small but mighty. What he has achieved some tall people never achieve am.”

Therealmrsjones1509:

“He looked like “holla at you boy””

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng