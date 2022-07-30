Wizkid's manager and baby mama Jada Pollock got people excited after officially sharing the news of his second baby on Instagram

Jada shared lovely photos of her growing baby bump with her first son, Zion, featuring on it as the little man kissed her mother's belly

The talent manager also hinted that she will be back to work 48 hours after going into labour, Nigerians have congratulated her on the good news she shared

Nigerian music Superstar, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is about to become a father again after one of his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Jada shared the good news with her numerous followers on Instagram and expressed how excited she is about the new baby she is expecting with the singer.

Jada P shares new baby bump photos. Credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

She shared photos of her heavy baby bump and talked about the next chapter of her life and the prospect of having two beautiful children.

Her first son, Zion also featured in one of the photos as the little man kissed her mother's big baby bump anticipating to be a big brother.

The talent manager also spoke about returning to work after going into labour:

"My out of office email will commence for 48hrs once I go into labor, then I’m back!!! Lol #SuperWoman #SuperMum LOADING!"

Nigerians react to Jada P's post

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Jada P's post and showered her with congratulatory messages.

Mswrightsway:

"Omg yesss. Congrats beauty!"

Susanchardy:

"Get it super mama. Can’t wait to meet bubba."

Iambukkyanthony:

"Congratulations dear, super proud of you."

Terri_bee:

"Many blessings to you and your family, Queen! Love and Light! Another Machala Jnr."

