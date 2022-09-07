Nigerian music star Wizkid is finally set to drop a new project, and many of his fans are excited about it

The singer, in a post via his Instastory on Wednesday, September 7, said the new song would be out this weekend

Wizkid's latest update has sparked mixed reactions on social media as many await the release of the new song

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid is set to bless his fans and followers with a new jam this weekend.

While he didn't reveal if it is a single or an album, the singer hinted a new music would drop two days from today, September 7.

Wizkid set to drop something special in 2 days.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid shared the latest update via his Instastory, where he wrote:

"Something very special in 2 days."





Reactions as Wizkid is set to drop new music

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

official.wiseboy:

"Warning: No artist should drop any song this month. Popsy is coming ✍️."

manuel_frazz:

"Jada wan born ."

hakeem0432:

"Him two days nah one year ooo."

momo_uchendu:

"No one should drop any song this month..my baby is drop a hit."

bestagada__:

"Asake got something tomorrow very good."

thereal_oluwaseyi:

"He don forget say Asake dey drop album tomorrow."

commentforsense

"He dey lie. And if @wizkidayo wanna drop anything he should drop that wizkid and dj maphorisa."

val30bg:

"Disappointer don come with he talk again I non put mind ooh."

bamzy.1:

"If you like dy hear your songs alone na you sabi."

arizo246:

"I don’t trust him anymore cuz he may not release it ."

Man reacts as Wizkid's Essence bags three awards, links it to Juju

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid was one of the biggest winners at the 15th Headies Awards, which took place on Sunday, September 4.

Wizkid’s hit song Essence, a track on his Made In Lagos (MIL) album released in 2020, bagged three Headies awards in different categories, and they are song of the year, best collaboration, and best RnB single.

Following Wizkid’s win, a man in a voice note claimed the singer did ritual as he added that he “doesn’t understand the Baba that did the level” for Star Boy.

Source: Legit.ng