Popular Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has sparked reactions online with a tweet of his revealing that almost all Nigerian artists are "Igbo" smokers

This tweet seems to have created a bit of a controversy as some artists have responded to Blaqbonez's allegation, noting that they don't and not everyone is lost in their way as he is

Apart from several reactions that Blaqbonez's statement stirred up online, a young, fast-rising singer King White has some words of reproach for the rapper

Popular rapper Blaqbonez had stirred up reactions recently with a comment he shared on Twitter, where he said not smoking Igbo in the music industry is almost impossible.

Blaqbonez's statement led some people online to ask him if some of their faves were also culprits of doing hashish, and one of the comments that caught attention was him replying to someone who said Fireboy DML doesn't smoke.

The rapper replied by telling the netizen that such a statement shouldn't be contested when he says what he said. He then asked the tweep to trust him with his words.

See Blaqbonez's statement below:

See the Chocolate city signees reply to the internet user that said Fireboy DML doesn't smoke:

Emeka's statement didn't only stir reactions amongst netizens but also even with his contemporaries.

See some of the reactions from his colleagues below:

Female rapper Candy Bleakz replied to the tweet, saying

@iamcandybleakz:

"If you no smoke igbo, you go sha get ur own highness cus you can’t be in that industry and not be f*cked up in the head! #streetisstrict."

Fast-rising male rapper Superboy Cheque also commented on Blaqbonez's page. Read his response below.

@superboycheque:

"I no Dey smoke o. Wetin u Dey talk."

Even the popular Maserati singer Olakira responded, asking the rapper if he had ever seen him smoking. See his tweet below:

Don't generalize Igbo is a private thing; what is food to you could be poison to others - King White

In a short chat with Legit.ng, a fast-rising Nigerian musician and media aide to the Aare Onakankanfo of Yorubaland, King White, took time to criticize his pal and colleague, Blaqbonez, for his loose comment about hemp being prevalent in the music industry.

While hashish might be a thing for Blaqbonez, King White noted that it's not the same for every other artist. White slammed his colleague for generalizing, saying the rapper's reality isn't the same for everybody else.

"A message to my brother Blaqbones, i would like to urge you to please, don't generalise we*d. Because not everyone engages in it, I am a prime example of a musician who doesn't smoke, same with Fireboy and even Small Doctor.

"What is food to Blaqbones is poison to many others, so please don't project your personal reality or view of things on the upcoming generation as the general truth."

