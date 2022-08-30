Man Shares Pictures of 8 Different Times Actor Zubby Michael Wore Bathroom Slippers in Public, Nigerians React
- A man on Twitter has shared pictures of eight different times Nollywood actor Zubby Michael was spotted wearing bathroom slippers in public
- The man who claims to be a scriptwriter and blogger tweeted and said the actor was fond of putting on flip-flops
- Nigerians have, however, reacted funnily to his tweet as they asked what he was insinuating, while some also defended the actor
On Twitter, a Nigerian man, Editi Peter, shared pictures of eight different times popular Nollywood actor Zubby Michael was spotted in the common white and blue flip-flops in public.
His tweet continued to generate a lot of reactions on Twitter as many asked what he was trying to insinuate with his tweet about the actor.
Peter, in his tweet, said the actor was fond of always putting on flip-flops and ended by saying, “what do I even know sef?”.
He wrote:
“Actor Zubby Michael Always Appearing On Flip-Flop. What Do I Even Know Sef.”
In the pictures he shared, the actor could be seen putting on the bathroom slippers on several occasions and with different people.
Check out the tweet below:
Nigerians react to the tweet by Zubby Michael
TheObi_OfLagos:
Okay, na ritualist abi?
Phabpresh:
"tures outside the comfort of his house before you talk rubbish,I'm sure you don't wear flip flop in your house, na ordinary leg you take dey waka."
naturalpappi
"You would have known if you'd grow up in Onitsha."
Ryann_agada:
And na always white and blue. Hmmmmm must be a ritualist
PrecyBle:
In a nutshell, what exactly are you trying to say?
Mickystar55:
"Go do your own jass if you think say eh easy. Nigerians and not minding their business...."
GiftJoyous:
"I also love and prefer wearing flip-flop so it’s no big deal,if i have my way,i will wear it everywhere ."
Zubby Michael bows to greet Aki and Pawpaw
Legit.ng also reported when actor Zubby Michael was in the news over his ‘level of respect’ to movie veterans.
Recently, a video made the rounds showing the actor greeting his senior colleagues, Aki and Pawpaw stars, Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze.
In the video, Zubby bowed to greet the movie veterans and even collected the bag one of them was carrying.
