A man on Twitter has shared pictures of eight different times Nollywood actor Zubby Michael was spotted wearing bathroom slippers in public

The man who claims to be a scriptwriter and blogger tweeted and said the actor was fond of putting on flip-flops

Nigerians have, however, reacted funnily to his tweet as they asked what he was insinuating, while some also defended the actor

On Twitter, a Nigerian man, Editi Peter, shared pictures of eight different times popular Nollywood actor Zubby Michael was spotted in the common white and blue flip-flops in public.

His tweet continued to generate a lot of reactions on Twitter as many asked what he was trying to insinuate with his tweet about the actor.

Actor Zubby Michael spotted wearing bathroom slippers in public. Credit: @zubbymichael @EditiPeter

Source: Instagram

Peter, in his tweet, said the actor was fond of always putting on flip-flops and ended by saying, “what do I even know sef?”.

He wrote:

“Actor Zubby Michael Always Appearing On Flip-Flop. What Do I Even Know Sef.”

In the pictures he shared, the actor could be seen putting on the bathroom slippers on several occasions and with different people.

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians react to the tweet by Zubby Michael

TheObi_OfLagos:

Okay, na ritualist abi?

Phabpresh:

"tures outside the comfort of his house before you talk rubbish,I'm sure you don't wear flip flop in your house, na ordinary leg you take dey waka."

naturalpappi

"You would have known if you'd grow up in Onitsha."

Ryann_agada:

And na always white and blue. Hmmmmm must be a ritualist

PrecyBle:

In a nutshell, what exactly are you trying to say?

Mickystar55:

"Go do your own jass if you think say eh easy. Nigerians and not minding their business...."

GiftJoyous:

"I also love and prefer wearing flip-flop so it’s no big deal,if i have my way,i will wear it everywhere ."

