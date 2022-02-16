Popular Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez, has shared his success story on social media after being criticised

The music star recounted how people used to compare him to his rapper uncle who failed at music

Blaqbonez noted that their comparisons gave him so much anxiety as he nursed the thought that their words might be true

Popular Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez, has now taken to social media to motivate fans with the story of his success.

On his Twitter page, Blaqbonez shared how he had an uncle who used to rap but did not become successful at it.

According to him, this uncle of his got hooked on using substances and was eventually moved from one rehabilitation center to the other till he ended up in the village.

Rapper Blaqbonez shared a motivational message for his fans. Photos: @blaqbonez

Source: Twitter

Blaqbonez added that when he also started rapping, everyone thought he would end up like that uncle but he proved them wrong.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“When I started rapping everyone thought I would end up like that but boy did it turn out soooo different. I stay proving em wrong ✨”

The music star explained how people used to say they could see the spirit of that his uncle in him and their words hurt him deeply.

According to Blaqbonez, those words put serious fear and anxiety in him to the extent that whenever he did anything, he wondered if they were true.

See the tweets below:

Internet users react

A number of online users were moved by Blaqbonez’s story and many of them motivated him.

Read some of their comments below:

Cross is planning to tell his own story soon.

Newton just wants to win in life.

Interesting.

My mum gave out the first N200k I made to pastor - Blaqbonez

In other news, Blaqbonez narrated his grass to grace story to his fans on social media.

The rapper declared that he took the longest road to success because he dropped eight mixtapes and wondered why he hadn't given up during the difficult time.

Blaqbonez also explained how he made his first N200k and he planned to use the funds to purchase studio equipment only for his mum to give a pastor.

Source: Legit.ng