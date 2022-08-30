Ace Nigerian singer, Adekunle God, got his fans anticipating as he released a high-quality teaser of what is coming from him

The singer is set to release the official video of his hit song 5 Star and he whetted his fans' appetite with an immaculate video to tease them

Nigerians have reacted differently to the flawless teaser video Adekunle released and look forward to the real project

The clock is ticking as Adekunle Gold counts down to the official release of the video of his hit single, 5 Star.

The several hits maker took to his Instagram page to announce that he will be dropping the video of the song on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Adekunle Gold shares teaser for 5 Star video. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle ensured the video lived to the billing of the song titled as everything about the teaser looks exactly like 5 Star lifestyle and it looked so flawless.

He used many casts and noted that the video is really a 5-Star as he said his goodbyes to suffering and embraced the luxury lifestyle.

Watch what he has to say about the video below:

Watch the teaser below:

Nigerians react to the teaser video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Adekunle Gold's teaser for 5 Star music video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Mugeez_:

"This man once said money no dey bring happiness."

Erik_stunner:

"That’s what a 5 star is all about."

Only1_ednariches:

"God has indeed been faithful, this is correct doings."

Elcarbuccia:

"AG Baby is truly our baby, hope no be TG Omori concept be this."

Ghost_badextain:

"No be you sing pickup pickup? Omo God good oo."

