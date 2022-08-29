Lanre Makun, brother of comedian AY, recently clocked 40 and was lovingly celebrated by friends and family members

However, the celebration didn’t stop on social media as there was a lavish birthday party attended by friends and popular faces in the entertainment industry

Legit.ng has compiled videos that highlight fun moments from the party that had the likes of Obi Cubana, Whitemoney, among others, in attendance

Lanre Makun, popular event planner and brother of comedian AY, clocked 40 over the weekend and received an overwhelming show of love from friends and family.

In the mood of celebration, the celebrity planner gathered people in his close circle, including celebrities, for a lavish 40th birthday party.

Celebs storm 40th birthday party of comedian AY Makun’s brother Lanre. Photo: @lanremakunevents/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

To kick off the celebration, an overjoyed Lanre flooded his official Instagram page with stunning photos taken with his beautiful wife and children.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Party time

From indications, the birthday party was an evening celebration, as a video spotted online captured the moment Lanre and his family members arrived at the venue.

The family made a quick photoshoot stop before stepping into the beautifully decorated hall for the party.

Watch below:

Another video equally captured the arrival of Lanre’s older brother, AY Makun.

The top comedian and actor was spotted alongside his beautiful wife, Mabel.

See the video below:

Celebs turn up

Veteran movie stars Kanayo O. Kanayo and Sola Sobowale, BBNaija’s Whitemoney and nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana were among the popular faces who showed up for the celebrant.

Check out a video of Sola Sobowale below:

Nollywood's Mercy Johnson clocks new age, hubby celebrates her on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson celebrated her 38th birthday, and her hubby Prince Okojie penned her a sweet birthday message.

Prince, while sharing a cute birthday picture of his wife, said she completes him as he described her as beautiful.

"My Dear wife, My Beauty & Brain the one that completes me. I celebrate you today, and I thank God for blessing you more than you ever deserves. I Love you until the rapture comes. Happy Birthday and Congratulations Baby," he wrote.

The actress’ hubby’s message left many of her fans and followers gushing as they took to the comment section to celebrate with her.

Source: Legit.ng