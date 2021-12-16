Condolence messages have poured out from many Nigerian actors as they mourn their colleague Karibi Fubara

The deceased's sister Stella Ibiene shared the sad news on her social media page, to the shock of many fans and his colleagues

The handsome Nollywood actor got married to his celebrity stylist wife Yolanda Okereke in 2019 in a beautiful ceremony

Nollywood was thrown into mourning on Wednesday night, December 15, when actor Karibi Fubara was announced dead.

The God Calling actor reportedly died of cancer after he was diagnosed in 2020. He was said to have been receiving treatment in Dubai but sadly lost the battle.

Karibi's death was announced by his sister Stella Ibiene who described him as a warrior.

Actor Karibi Fubara is dead. Photo: @kalanne_fubara, @mysparklediva

She wrote:

"He was a warrior....now he's an angel in heaven. Rest my darling brother Karibi. We will only remember the good times."

The actor got married to popular Nollywood stylist, Yolanda Okereke in 2019, and won many hearts with his acting prowess in films like God Calling.

Nigerians mourn Karibi

As soon as the news of his death was announced, Karibi's colleagues took to their individual IG pages to mourn his death as many revealed that the deceased was an awesome person with a great personality.

itshelenpaul:

"So sad... My deepest condolences to his beautiful wife @yolandaokereke and his family."

bettyirabor:

"Oh no!!! This is sad."

okeybakassi:

"Very sad news. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his family."

adaobify:

"He looked like d actor dat acted wakanda dat also died from cancer rip."

sammy.ikechukwu:

"People are fighting secret battles. RIP."

makinwabobby:

"Omgggggggg this guy career just started booming."

smith_jasonnnn:

"He is just like Chadwick… I knew something was wrong since he’s been in Dubai and looking pale. This dude was a great guy! This is sad! No one deserves this pain. I remember meeting him in Al Shazy Hospital Reception in Dubai and I felt something was wrong. He delivered so well in “God’s Calling”. I am sorry. Rivers State has lost a gem!"

Baba Suwe is dead

His death comes a few weeks after Nollywood lost another one of its own. Veteran actor Babatunde Omidina popularly called Baba Suwe was certified dead on Monday, November 22, 2021.

The report of his passing was shared by actress Fali Werepe on her Instagram page. With tears emoji, the actress just said that the veteran actor is gone.

A video of the actor's son crying over the death of his father, while stating that they called on family for help but nobody answered them.

