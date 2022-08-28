Nigerian music star Olamide is one artist that has enjoyed massive growth in the industry from an upcoming to producing music star

A throwback video showed Olamide performing his hit song Eni Duro as an upcoming amid cheers from the audience

The video which has gone viral has left many of the singer’s fans and followers gushing as they applauded the YBNL label boss

A throwback video of popular Nigerian singer and YBNL label boss Olamide has resurfaced on social media and has received massive applause.

The epic video showed Olamide performing his “Eni Duro” as an upcoming at an event 12 years.

Olamide as an upcoming 12 years ago Credit @olamide @hiptv

Olamide in the video was seen vibing hard to his song amid cheers from those present at the event.

See the video below:

Olamide as of 2022 is now considered one of the household names in the Nigerian music industry has produced top celebrities like Lil Kesh, Viktoh, Chinko Ekun, Adekunle Gold, Xino, DJ Enimoney, Asake, Fireboy DML among others.

Fans gush about old video of Olamide performing hit song Eniduro

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

happiokos_comedy:

"Life na stage by stage ."

stallyboio4:

"This will let you know there is nobody that can’t make it in life."

thereal2shy:

"I remember this day. Na kennis music festival for ftk town."

official_djpopcorn:

"Omo see how those men dey look baba God i bend for King Baddo again ❤️❤️."

ayrubber:

"See how they all looking…they never seen anyone spit like that ."

iamkennyexy:

"The HUSTLE is f’ing REAL!!! All Dues PAID!!! No GIMMICKS!!! ❌.''

iamjosmak:

"Chai ….living legend toh baddd ❤️."

Davido says Olamide deserves national honour

Nigerian singer and DMW label boss Davido couldn't but agree with the fact that YBNL record label owner Olamide deserves a national award.

Olamide was in the news for the past few days over the successes and accomplishments Fireboy DML and Asake, currently signed to his label, have amassed.

Davido shared a post made by a fan of the two singers identified as @yfalaye, suggesting why they should get national honours.

The post claimed only Olamide and Davido have single-handedly created 'sustained stars' without any godfather's help and have made many millionaires.

Davido said whoever becomes Nigeria's president after Muhammadu Buhari needs to decorate Olamide with a national award.

