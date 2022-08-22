Nigerian music star Davido recently shared a post which highlighted why he and Olamide deserve national honours

The post spoke on how the two Nigerian music stars have groomed other music talents without godfatherism

Davido, in his statement, stressed that Nigeria's next president needs to fix Olamide with a national honour

Nigerian singer and DMW label boss Davido couldn't but agree with the fact that YBNL record label owner Olamide deserves a national award.

Olamide has been in the news for the past few days over the successes and accomplishments Fireboy DML and Asake, currently signed to his label, have amassed.

Davido shared a post made by a fan of the two singers identified as @yfalaye, suggesting why they should get national honours.

The post claimed only Olamide and Davido have single-handedly created 'sustained stars' without any godfather's help and have made many millionaires.

Davido said whoever becomes Nigeria's president after Muhammadu Buhari needs to decorate Olamide with a national award.

The post read:

"Davido and Olamide deserve national honours. Only the two of them have singlehandedly created 'sustained stars' without Godfather help and have made many millionaires."

Reacting, Davido wrote:

"Next president gotta fix up Olamide"

See the post below:

Asake opens up on how Olamide took his career to the next level

Popular singer Asake a.k.a. Mr Money, is the latest music artiste who has made it to fame, thanks to Olamide.

Asake has joined the likes of Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, among others who, through Olamide, made it to fame.

The singer, who Olamide signed to his Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBN) label in February 2022, had nothing but good words to say about his boss.

Asake, who disclosed he used to hustle for bed space in a recent statement via his Twitter handle, noted that Olamide changed his life.

Fan list YBNL artists who became landlords under Olamide

Nigerian music star Olamide trended on social media for the past few days owing to the achievements of some artists signed to his YBNL label.

Fireboy DML and Asake, two leading Nigerian singers, trended on social media over a video of their collaboration, Bandana, which is doing well.

To make it even more interesting, Asake went on to share a picture of his first house as a landlord months after Olamide signed him.

