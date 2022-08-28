Nigerian youngster signed to Don Jazzy’s Marvin label Ayra Starr in a recent statement recounted her experience as an upcoming singer

Ayra Starr spoke on her experience where many don’t know her as opened up about what she had learned to do

The singer’s statement has stirred reactions from many of the singer's fans and followers, with many encouraging her to keep growing

Upcoming singer Ayra Starr, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Label has shared her experience performing outside Nigeria, where she is not so popular.

Ayra Starr said her experience performing in other countries has taught her to perform her music even if her audience knows it or not.

Ayra Starr opens up on what she has learned performing outside Nigeria. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The youngster stated that she is not known everywhere yet but she always makes sure the audience knows who she is by the time, she leaves the stage.

She wrote:

“Performing outside of Nigeria has taught how to perform my music, regardless if the audience knows it or not. That’s what being an upcoming artist is, I’m not known everywhere YET. I always say it’s not about them knowing me but by the time I leave this stage they will know who i am.”

See her post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

dopeboyema:

"If you want to be known world wide, you need to work harder, your recent songs has no content, work on your lyrics, your songs don't have good lyrics, work on your melody, melodious songs are likeable songs. u got only vibes, and learn how to be dress decent. It just my opinion."

pablocyph:

"Lol Nigeria no be country Ahbi no be human being Dey naija‍♂️. Ah no blame you since you don Dey play for bar and carwash outside the country how you no go proud."

justmann:

"Yes you have to learn from Burna boy, he’s the most talked about artist right now in Africa,I hope you takes his steps by making us proud not just in Nigeria but the whole world Burna boy is currently representing Africa,i hope you do the same!."

Source: Legit.ng