Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, recently shared her embarrassing encounter with Davido on social media

Taking to her pages, the 20 year old noted that she had just met Davido but with a bonnet on her head

She shared a photo of herself wearing the bonnet online and it raised a number of funny comments from fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, left many fans amused after she shared her embarrassing encounter with Davido.

Taking to her social media pages, the Bloody Samaritan crooner noted that she had just met the DMW boss while looking less than her best.

The music star explained in a tweet that she met Davido while she was wearing a bonnet on her head.

Ayra Starr embarrassed after meeting Davido with bonnet on her head. Photos: @ayrastarr, @davido

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of herself looking downcast while rocking the bonnet and accompanied it with a crying emoji.

See the post below:

Fans roll with laughter over Ayra Starr meeting Davido while wearing bonnet

Not long after the singer shared her funny and embarrassing experience on social media, it raised interesting comments from fans.

Read what some of them had to say below:

John057057:

“Davido na celebrity to celebrities.....That kind feelings when you meet the biggest Artist in Africa.”

Princepeter884:

“It's always a high spirit when you meet the biggest 001.”

Ighalo_dinero:

“ how wish she know she for dress well sharp.”

Dannie__01:

“Caught un-fresh.”

Bmelodyofficial:

“I know that feeling .”

Terrific_wealthy:

“What is this.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng