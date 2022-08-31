Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Tems sparked reactions amongst her fans with a recent post where she noted that she had missed her fans and her current project is to blame

Temilade revealed in a post saying the current music project has got her engaged, and she's cooking some monster hits that are about to drop

The singer also noted that music had carried her away to 'where she no know,' using a popular online phrase to underline her current state

Internationally famous Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems, recently got her fans quite excited with a tweet she shared on her handle, revealing that she's been working on a new music project.

Tems said on her page that she had missed her fans and friends, however, she's currently cooking, which usually is a connotative way of saying she is working on a new music project.

Nigerian singer Tems reveals online that she's about to release some new songs Photo credit:@temsbaby

Source: Instagram

She then added revealing that music has got doing things she normally wouldn't do. Tems said this using the popular comic phrase "help me help me he dey carry me go where i no know".

Though the singer did put her own spin on the phrase, saying:

"I was cooking, the music carry me go where i no know."

See how netizens reacted to Tems post, below:

@emmyolowo01:

"E really carry you na why your know first no."

@gideonjunior_:

"We need a song from you and Davido for his upcoming album."

@Favourrama:

"My baby, hope you didn’t stress yourself too much."

@litleith_:

"I think about you everyday."

@Alexanderzito_:

"Drop new music or I will break up with you."

@ng_toba:

"Cook baby no forget add curry and thyme."

@sookietv19:

"Serve am as e dey hot . I'm starving...we need new music ."

Reactions as Tems rolls waist, shows off huge behind during performance on stage

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that popular Nigerian singer Tems went viral after she was sighted in a video of her giving her fans more than they asked for by rolling her her waist.

For few seconds, the singer gladly flaunted her huge behind as she danced on stage while the crowd went wild with excited noises.

The Afrobeats musician was also sighted donning a purple two piece also showed off few more moves before returning to singing.

