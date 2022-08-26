Actress Empress Njamah is saying the final goodbye to her darling friend and colleague, Ada Ameh in Benue state

The grieving actress alongside industry colleagues and family members of the deceased all gathered in Ameh’s hometown as she was laid to rest

A touching video shared on Instagram captured an emotional Njamah as she watched the remains of her friend being lowered into the ground

It is finally a wrap for veteran Nollywood actress Ada Ameh who was finally laid to rest in her hometown in Benue state on Friday, August 26.

Actress and best friend of the deceased, Empress Njamah, appeared completely distraught in videos from the burial ceremony shared on Instagram.

Empress Njamah cries as Ada Ameh's body is lowered into the ground. Photo: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

One of the videos captured the moment pallbearers displayed late Ameh’s casket in style as those present tried to celebrate the life she lived.

A different video spotted on Njamah's page captured the moment family members among others gathered around as Ameh's remains were lowered into the ground. A clergyman present shared the word of God and prayed for the deceased to rest in peace.

Njamah who was in a completely emotional state was spotted being comforted by friends and loved ones.

Watch the touching video below:

Social media users react

judithjohn81 said:

"Death is really inevitable we don't know when how and time we will leave this earth☹️ha God how I wish death does not exist is so painful."

oghenekaroitene said:

"May her soul Rest In Peace. My condolences sending you love , strength and prayers."

macedexx_print said:

"I kn say u go dey make the angles laugh just as u made us!! Rest well Ada we will all miss u."

aduks28 said:

"May God rest her soul , u will be greatly missed."

cynthiaobodoechi said:

"Take heart may God almighty comfort you."

Fans react to the viral video of Ada Ameh having her last meal moments before her death

Legit.ng reported that the sudden passing of popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, had got Nigerians talking as it came as a rude shock.

The movie star reportedly died on July 17, 2022, while visiting a wealthy oil family in Delta state that hosted her.

A video emerged on social media showing the actress having what appeared to be her last meal at the gathering before she heeded the clarions call.

Source: Legit.ng