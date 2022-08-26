Popular Nigerian actress who recently passed, Ada Ameh, has finally been laid to rest at her home town in Benue state

Videos from the final burial procession were shared online by her close friend and former colleague Charles Inojie

The veteran actor captioned the final burial video he shared, noting that it was a wrap for his friend as she pays the ultimate price

The body of recently deceased Nollywood star Ada Ameh has finally been laid to rest at her hometown in Otukpo, Benue state, on August 26, 2022.

Videos from the passed movie star's final burial procession were shared online by her close friend, veteran actor Charles Inojie and Empress Njamah.

The veteran actress Ada Ameh was finally laid to rest at her home town in Benue state Photo credit: @empressnjamah/@charlesinojie

Source: Instagram

The actress Empress Njamah could be seen in one of the clips trending online weeping as she bided a final goodbye to her best friend. She captioned the video she shared online with a simple but deep message that reads:

"Goodnight my friend."

While Charles Inojie, who usually played Ada Ameh's husband on the famous Africa Magic The Johnson, penned a very emotional poem dedicated to his onscreen wife.

"There again is a grim call. A charge to everyone. That none is promised tomorrow. That we may live today as the best of days. Spreading love beyond the bounds of our comfortable thresholds. Till the twilights dim on the hour not foretold. When the once sonorous symphony. Fades forever away. On the morbid horizons. Of life's curtain falls."

Watch clips from the final burial below:

Below is Charles Inojie's video from the burial ceremony:

Another video from the burial where Empress Njamah was seen weeping:

See how netizens reacted to the posts below:

@k8henshaw:

"Lord, let my life be used for your glory.... Receive our sister, colleague and friend Ada into your arms...."

@______stella_scott9970______:

"Hmmm Rest in perfect peace Sister Ada."

@ennyteefabricsnmore:

"May the Lord accept her soul and grant her eternal rest ."

@chinneyloveofficial:

"God be with you Sis.. lots of love."

