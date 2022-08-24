Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is being celebrated by fans and supporters on the occasion of her 45th birthday

A dedicated female fan and makeup artist went the extra mile in showing her love to the Omo Ghetto movie star

The lady identified as Kimtheodore transformed herself into the actress using makeup and she shared an impressive video showing the process on Instagram

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has received an overwhelming show of love from fans, supporters and industry colleagues as she celebrates her 45th birthday.

A female fan identified as Kim Theodore took things an extra mile as she dedicated a complete look to the Omo Ghetto filmmaker.

Talented makeup artist transforms herself into Funke Akindele. Photo: @kimtheodore_kimmakeup12

Source: Instagram

Theodore who is a professional makeup artiste decided to recreate a recent look of the actress using her own face.

The talented lady shared a process video that captured how she used different makeup products to achieve a look that made her appear slightly similar to the actress.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Theodore tagged the Nollywood actress and wished her a happy birthday celebration.

She wrote:

"May this day bring you joy and happiness…May the coming year be filled with blessings …Happy birthday to gorgeous and talented @funkejenifaakindele."

See her post below:

Social media users react

iamharryberry said:

"U really tried ."

gigi_luv1 said:

"Omg you are the best ❤️."

junellepapouloute said:

"Talented ."

marjcel said:

"Very nice Kim!"

JJC Skillz surprises many with birthday post dedicated to ex-wife Funke Akindele

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that JJC Skillz took many by surprise on social media after dedicating a beautiful post to his estranged wife, Funke Akindele, on her birthday.

JJC painstakingly compiled clips showing some of their cherished moments together and laced them with a romantic song.

The singer also accompanied the video post with a lovely message to Funke, and many people were spotted in the comment section praying for their union.

One social media user who reacted to the music star's IG post wrote:

"You both are just too perfect together.. the devil is a batard.. happy birthday to your love❤️ @funkejenifaakindele..may God bless her heart."

