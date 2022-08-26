Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, recently took to social media to address culture appropriation, especially concerning Afrobeats

Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has shared her two cents about Afrobeats and the danger of cultural appropriation.

It is no longer news that Afrobeats is now gaining massive attention on the international stage, and talks have come up on the true origin of the now popular music genre.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Mary Njoku spoke on the topic and reiterated that Afrobeats is from Nigeria.

Mary Remmy Njoku warns on Afrobeats not becoming a 'jollof story'. Photos: @maryremmynjoku

Not stopping there, she noted that people needed to start stating the fact before it becomes like the jollof rice issue.

She wrote:

“Afrobeat originates from Nigeria. Afrobeats is Nigerian. Not Africa. Let’s start stating the facts before it becomes a ‘jolof rice’ story.”

The actress also took to her caption to explain other instances of cultural appropriation that she was aware of.

She wrote:

“Na so I here say someone invent plantain chips (kpekere)for America few years ago.

"Dem say Nigerian youths were named 'sorosoke' generation by a foreigner wey no dey speak yoruba. Afrobeat is NIGERIAN.”

See her post below:

Internet users react to Mary Remmy Njoku’s post on Afrobeats being Nigerian

Oneal_ochoga:

“Well said afrobeats is Nigerian because Ghana even claims it started in Ghana also all I see is they jacked it from us at some point afrobeats is Nigerian started by the legendary Fela Kuti Afro beats is not African.”

_Ugorene:

“ periodt.”

Kachi_o_:

“Ghanaians already saying it started in Ghana in 1920.”

__Tayo556:

“She’s saying the fact.. let’s claim our own before they all start claiming it with us.”

Stellaarey:

“Accurately Frankly True ❤️❤️❤️.”

Official_kahlan:

“Na true . Before person tin go become ‘OUR’.”

Tallbosschic:

“She's saying the truth abeg... it is what it is❤️.”

Grammys dragged for calling Afrobeats a blend of West African and Black American music

The Grammys is known to be greatly respected by Nigerian music lovers but they recently earned backlash from the people over Afrobeats music.

In a tweet posted by the Recording Academy, they shared their take on Afrobeats and called it a blend of West African and Black American sound.

According to them, it is a blend that quickly became a global pop phenomenon. Their tweet reads:

“Afrobeats is a mesmeric blend of #WestAfrican and Black American music that has quickly become a global pop phenomenon.”

