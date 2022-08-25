Music business is indeed a lucrative one most especially if you managed to make it to the superstar level

In as much as Nigerian music industry has produced a lot of superstars most of them have a very humbling beginning and they didn't start as big artistes.

They grinded and started as that little church boy or girl who grew up from choirs before cross carpeting and choosing a career in secular music.

1. Olamide

Surprise to hear right? Yes Olamide was a church boy growing up, he made this known during a 2020 interview.

The YBNL boss noted that his parents love music a lot and they listen to a lot of secular music, but his neighbours attended different churches and he was a member of choirs in the churches.

He slo noted that everyday of his life as a child was surrounded with choir sessions.

2. Wizkid

Another singer that started singing at the very young age is Wizkid, he started at age 11 in church with the stage name Lil Prinz before rebranding to Wizkid in 2006.

The made in Lagos crooner has gone on to become an international star with impressive catalogue.

His success can be traced back to the days of choir in church as a young boy.

3. PSquare

The mother of Nigerian music superstar duo PSQuare, Josephine Okoye, was a pastor in her own church, Friends Of Jesus Catholic Prayer Ministry.

When she started her ministry, her twins, Paul and Peter were her choristers. Their mother also wanted Paul to become a pastor and Peter to choose the profession of a lawyer.

The chose secular music when they participated in a talent hunt show at the University of Abuja and emerged winners and went on to pursue the career that made them superstars.

4. Waje

Veteran female singer, Waje can also trace her roots to the choir where she started her singing career.

As a young singer, Waje sang gospel tunes to the delight of the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa.

Idahosa was quite impressed with her singing and decided to help her during her entire secondary school days before she became a music star.

5. Wande Coal

Music star, Wande Coal started singing in the teenage choir at his church.

The Gentility crooner got his break in the industry as a dancer before he got signed to Don Jazzy’s defunctMo’ Hits Records in the year 2006.

He has gone on to release several hits and he is blessed with amazing vocals.

6. Timaya

The Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya also started from the church, before he became a backup vocalist for Eedris Abdulkareem for three years.

He became a solo artist in 2006 with his debut single Dem Mama which cemented his place as a dancehall king in the country.

Timaya has blessed his fans with loads of dancehall music.

7. Don Jazzy

Mavin records boss, Don Jazzy was a multi-instrumentalist in his church as a young boy.

His background knowledge informed his adroitness at music production. In 2000, Jazzy’s uncle invited him to play the drums for a local church in London and that was his first visit to London.

He has gone on to become a household name in Nigerian music industry owning one of the country's biggest record labels.

8. D'Banj

As a son of a pastor, D’Banj was a church boy and his musical roots can be traced to the choirs.

He is one of the best entertainers in the land and not many will believe that he started from the church.

