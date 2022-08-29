A young lady and her backup singers got social media buzzing when one of their worship videos made it to the internet

The lady who is a member of the Foursquare Gospel Church teen group sang passionately to YBNL stars Fireboy and Asake's hit single, Bandana

She performed the song so good, and members of the congregation watched in admiration of her singing prowess

A member of a teenage group of the Foursquare Gospel Church sparked hilarious reactions when she exhibited her singing talents during worship time.

The lady jumped on Fireboy and Asake's hit single, Bandana and performed it so well to the amazement of worshipers.

Lady sings Bandana in church. Credit: @firboydml @naija_pr @asakemusic.

She did the remix of the secular song by the YBNL stars so good, and people in the online community cannot but look in admiration as they shared mixed reactions.

The lady, dressed like a typical church girl in her beret and skirt, was joined by other members of the choir to give more life to the song.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of the young lady who performed Bandana during church service.

Oe_bakare:

"It's all shades of wrong in a religious setting though.. (my opinion)."

Ogkvnq:

"Bandanna for Christ."

Yuwahnn:

"Shey I will still call myself a foursquarian like this? Remixing secular songs into gospel songs is not just cool. Stop it!"

Legal_Spike:

"I am indifferent bout it also. But she had a good lyrics to the cover. I was in the crowd and the church loved a new version of the song."

Iam_basiljohn:

"This one no be bandana, na beret. Hell fire straight!"

Choir sings Burna Boy's Last Last in church

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video of some churchgoers believed to be choir members emerged online, and Nigerians couldn't take their eyes off it.

In the video, some youths were sighted in a church singing and drumming to Burna Boy's hit song, Last Last.

They did it so well, but many were worried about the premises where it was done, and it sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community.

Source: Legit.ng