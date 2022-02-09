Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire's wife, Regina Daniels has got her fans talking with a video she shared online

The beautiful mother of one lamented how expensive it is to step out as she went on a time out with her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko

The power couple were blocked by some newspaper vendors who passionately hailed them and expected money in return, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Ace Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels seemed tired of the celebrity lifestyle as she complained about not enjoying her private time with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The couple went on a cruise around town and were accosted by a group of newspaper vendors who chanted their names and hailed them passionately hoping they will get money in return.

Regina Daniels complains and newspaper vendors hail her and hubby. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina shared the humbling moment on her Instagram story channel and captioned it as:

"Stepping out alone is money."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the video Regina Daniels shared, most of them noticed that her husband was not comfortable with the people who blocked them.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Iamestyceo:

"Pa was so angry but smiled when he saw the camera e no easy."

Queency_2:

"Make ur daddy show love for the streets oh."

Madonnanjk:

"Is he begging them to stop?? Oga pay homage biko."

Ocube:

"How much you wan give them gangan wey you deh upload an online."

Emi_ni_tiwa:

"Pa ned no find am funny nah because say he see camera."

Temsbabey:

"Find them something abi Shey Na me make dem come stop."

Darkskinned_ella:

Some people are funny .. they’ll see celebrities and be carrying stick una won beat them or what?"

Bravo_photography:

"Don’t be embarrassed, that’s what you turned them to."

Source: Legit.ng