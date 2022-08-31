A man working abroad as a teacher has got many people praising him after he shared a video of his students preparing for his test

After the students screamed "no" as a response to if they were ready for their test, he played them music in class

Many social media users who reacted to his video said he is such a wonderful teacher going by the way he treated them

A young man who identifies as a teacher on TikTok has shared a video showing his oyinbo students preparing for his biology test.

Filming himself as he walked through their class, he said he will ask them if they were ready for his test even though he knows they are still preparing.

People praised the young man for being a good teacher. Photo source: TikTok/@1achabu

Creative teacher

As soon as he went, "Are you ready for your biology test?" all of them screamed, "No!". The teacher said he knew that would be their answer.

Seconds into the video, the students could be seen focused as they sat for their test. He also played some music to calm the students.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Okukuseku said:

"Man!! ur students are adorable!!"

Proph️ said:

"Not in Ghana, entertainment before exam chaaiii you no go get."

Abena Kwabea Bansah said:

"Wow sir you’ve been an outstanding teacher way back during my shs days..God bless you sir Achabu."

AkmansJourney said:

"The song’s trying to motivate them like “Don’t worry, about the test cos zeros in chains shall not be ur portion."

Robertgh said:

"Aaaah where from the reggae song in the classroom."

Efua London said:

"Have been watching your videos for sometime and I can see you are really a happy man after relocating. May God grant everyone’s heart desires."

Source: Legit.ng