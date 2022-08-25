Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus’ body transformation has continued to leave many fans in awe

Just recently, a video of the movie star dancing at a party made the rounds on social media

A number of people gushed over the actress’ banging body while others praised her alleged surgeon for a good job

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, is once again in the news over her new banging body.

Just recently, a video of the former plus-sized actress made the rounds on social media and got a lot of people talking.

In the viral clip, the movie star was seen with her beautiful body on full display as she danced at a party.

Fans gush over Eniola Badmus' banging body as she dances at party. Photos: @homarell

Source: Instagram

Eniola was obviously enjoying herself as she bent down low and turned around while dancing to the music.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans, however, were quick to notice how lovely she looked. See the video below:

Internet users gush over Eniola Badmus’ banging body

Read what some online users had to say about the viral clip below:

Fancym_rtw:

“She looks amazingggggg❤️”

Gbasgbos_hq;

“Her surgeon na baddest.”

Cyntea_ah:

“She actually said she did surgery.”

Estherogareepe:

“Huh ?That’s clearly a waist trainer … stop input bitterness!”

Nkechi_osazee:

“@estherogareepe she’s not bitter , and yes her surgeon na baddest, To do surgery now is not a new thing.”

Interesting.

Eniola Badmus says it wasn't an easy journey, shares transformation photos

The actress shared before and after photos of her incredible transformation in body size as she moved from big size to baby girl Eniola.

In the caption of the post, Eniola noted that her transformation wasn't an easy journey and declared that she worked so hard for it.

According to the actress:

"Wasn’t an easy journey………Oju ri tooooo."

Through thick and thin: Eniola Badmus shares before and after photos

The popular Nigerian actress left fans buzzing after photos of her transformation went viral on social media.

On March 8, 2022, the formerly plus-sized Badmus took to her Snapchat page to share an old photo alongside a recent one showing her appearance.

In both photos, Badmus was captured with her friend and top singer, Davido, and it made the difference in her stature clearer than ever. On one hand, the actress looked very puffed up as she posed with Davido in the first photo.

However, the second photo she took with the singer showed just how much she had trimmed down.

Source: Legit.ng